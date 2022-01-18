Last Updated:

In Pics: Khushi And Janhvi Kapoor Get Snapped In Stylish Casual Outfits In Mumbai

Sister duo Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi Kapoor, as well as singer Dhvani Bhanushali, rocked their casual outfits as they got papped in the city.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Janhvi Kapoor
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was papped after her Pilates session on Tuesday. Clad in her gym wear, the actor looks simple yet stylish. 

Janhvi Kapoor
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 'Dhadak' actor has resumed her workout sessions days after testing negative for COVID-19.

Khushi Kapoor
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor was also spotted rocking the casual wear as she headed to a place in Bandra. 

Khushi Kapoor
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor also tested negative for the COVID virus days ago and can be seen masked up as she steps out in public. 

Khushi Kapoor
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The younger Kapoor's casual look comprised of black shorts and a white t-shirt, layered with a black jacket. She wore a pair of quirky shoes to go with it. 

Dhvani Bhanushali
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaaste singer Dhvani Bhanushali was also spotted out and about in the city. The singer looked adorable in a high ponytail. 

Dhvani Bhanushali
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dhvani Bhanushali paired black tights with a blue sleeveless top and black and white slides. She can also be seen carrying a black backpack with her. 

Tags: Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor
