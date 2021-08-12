Last Updated:

In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & More B-wood Celebs Flaunt Their Airport Looks

Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and more were clicked at the airport. All the celebrities sported fresh and trendy airport looks.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Vaani Kapoor
1/9
Varinder Chawla

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor is known for her trendy and casual airport looks. Keeping up with the trend, the actor sported a simple brown halter top with blue skinny jeans.

Raashi Khanna
2/9
Varinder Chawla

World Famous Lover actor Raashi Khanna donned a blue and white dress for her airport look. The actor followed all COVID-19 protocols.;

Manmeet Kaur
3/9
Varinder Chawla

The model was clicked at the airport in a casual yet stylish look. The young actor sported a black top with blue skinny jeans and a scarf. 

Urmila Matondkar
4/9
Varinder Chawla

The senior actor opted for a comfortable look for her flight. She wore a blue matching tracksuit and was clad in the mask.

Malvika Raaj
5/9
Varinder Chawla

Adding a little colour to the white palette, Raaj sported a fresh look by opting for a colourful shirt thrown over an all-white attire.

Khushi Kapoor
6/9
Varinder Chawla

Giving trending airport fashion looks to her fans, Kapoor went for a casual look by wearing a crop top and sweatpants under an oversized red flannel. 

Charmi Kaur
7/9
Varinder Chawla

Charmi Kaur was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. Donning a simple blue dress with a red handbag, the actor posed for the media. 

Aparshakti Khurana
8/9
Varinder Chawla

Being extremely cautious for safety, Aparshakti Khurana came clad in a mask and headgear at the airport. Keeping his look fresh, he sported an all-brown look for his flight. 

Ravi Kishan
9/9
Varinder Chawla

The Race Gurram actor went for a white denim jacket over a graphic t-shirt and paired it with matching white pants. 

