In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & More B-wood Celebs Flaunt Their Airport Looks

Last Updated: 12th August, 2021 20:08 IST

The Race Gurram actor went for a white denim jacket over a graphic t-shirt and paired it with matching white pants.

Being extremely cautious for safety, Aparshakti Khurana came clad in a mask and headgear at the airport. Keeping his look fresh, he sported an all-brown look for his flight.

Charmi Kaur was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. Donning a simple blue dress with a red handbag, the actor posed for the media.

Giving trending airport fashion looks to her fans, Kapoor went for a casual look by wearing a crop top and sweatpants under an oversized red flannel.

Adding a little colour to the white palette, Raaj sported a fresh look by opting for a colourful shirt thrown over an all-white attire.

The senior actor opted for a comfortable look for her flight. She wore a blue matching tracksuit and was clad in the mask.

The model was clicked at the airport in a casual yet stylish look. The young actor sported a black top with blue skinny jeans and a scarf.

World Famous Lover actor Raashi Khanna donned a blue and white dress for her airport look. The actor followed all COVID-19 protocols.;

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor is known for her trendy and casual airport looks. Keeping up with the trend, the actor sported a simple brown halter top with blue skinny jeans.

