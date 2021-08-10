Last Updated:

In Pics: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Spotted At The Airport; Check Out

Various celebs like Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan. Kiran Rao and others were spotted at the airport. Take a look at their pics here

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
1/7
Varinder Chawla

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport amidst their promotional activities for Shershaah

Rakul Preet Singh
2/7
Varinder Chawla

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport as she left to shoot for her upcoming movie Doctor G. 

Amir Khan and Kiran Rao
3/7
Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted at the airport with their son Azad Rao Khan. They recently announced their divorce.

Neetu Singh
4/7
Varinder Chawla

Neetu Singh was spotted at the airport along with director David Dhawan and his wife. 

Mugdha Godse
5/7
Varinder Chawla

Mugdha Godse was spotted at the airport as she donned an all-black outfit with a pop of red on her lips.

Akshay Oberoi
6/7
Varinder Chawla

'Inside Edge' star Akshay Oberoi posed for the paps as he was spotted at the airport. 

Chinki and Minki
7/7
Varinder Chawla

Twin sisters Chinki and Minki were snapped at the airport wearing matching outfits 

