In Pics: Kiara Advani Sports Oversized T-shirt & Shorts, Kareena Kapoor Rocks Ethnic Suit

Quick links:
Kiara Advani looked uber-cool in an oversized t-shirt and blue-coloured denim shorts as she was spotted out and about in the city.
Prit Kamani looked dapper in a white graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and purple zipper as he promoted his film, Middle-Class Love.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in a blue coloured ethnic suit as she promoted her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Keeping it simple yet elegant, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the city in a white-coloured crop top and black denim.
Urvashi Rautela was clicked at Juhu and she looked beautiful in a pink and purple coloured palazzo suit.
Taapsee Pannu looked radiant in a multicoloured buttoned dress which she paired with white-coloured sneakers.
Kavya Thapar exuded radiance in a white coloured crop top and blue denim skirt as she promoted Middle-Class Love.