In Pics: Kiara Advani Sports Oversized T-shirt & Shorts, Kareena Kapoor Rocks Ethnic Suit

From Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's a look at B-town celebrities who were spotted out and about in the city on August 8, 2022.

Swati Singh
Kiara Advani
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani looked uber-cool in an oversized t-shirt and blue-coloured denim shorts as she was spotted out and about in the city.

Prit Kamani
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Prit Kamani looked dapper in a white graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and purple zipper as he promoted his film, Middle-Class Love.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in a blue coloured ethnic suit as she promoted her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Janhvi Kapoor
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping it simple yet elegant, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the city in a white-coloured crop top and black denim.

Urvashi Rautela
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Urvashi Rautela was clicked at Juhu and she looked beautiful in a pink and purple coloured palazzo suit.

Taapsee Pannu
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Taapsee Pannu looked radiant in a multicoloured buttoned dress which she paired with white-coloured sneakers.

Kavya Thapar
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kavya Thapar exuded radiance in a white coloured crop top and blue denim skirt as she promoted Middle-Class Love.

Eisha Singh
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Eisha Singh looked adorable in a white-coloured top and blue floral mini skirt as she headed out to promotions of Middle-Class Love.

