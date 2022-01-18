Last Updated:

IN PICS | Malaika Arora To Ayushmann Khurrana, Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan Ayushmann Khurrana and other popular Bollywood actors stepped out into the city on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Bollywood actors
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on Tuesday and was seen in a simple white t-shirt, which she paired with black leggings with a hint of colour.

Bollywood actors
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan was also papped in Bandra as he opted for a casual look.

Bollywood actors
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor stepped out in a pair of pastel yellow shorts, with which he wore a white t-shirt.

Bollywood actors
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was seen in the city with a unique matching green outfit with an intricate print, which she paired with classic white sneakers.

Bollywood actors
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre went for a comfortable look on Tuesday and was seen in a matching sweatshirt and tracks combo.

Ayushmann Khurrana
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the airport on Thursday and took his airport look to the next level.

Ayushmann Khurrana
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was seen in all black as he wore a hoodie with hints of silver and gold and paired it with black pants and a pair of black sneakers as well.

Tags: janhvi kapoor, sonali bendre, ayushmann khurrana
