IN PICS | Malaika Arora To Ayushmann Khurrana, Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on Tuesday and was seen in a simple white t-shirt, which she paired with black leggings with a hint of colour.
Malaika Arora was seen in the city with a unique matching green outfit with an intricate print, which she paired with classic white sneakers.
Sonali Bendre went for a comfortable look on Tuesday and was seen in a matching sweatshirt and tracks combo.
Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the airport on Thursday and took his airport look to the next level.
