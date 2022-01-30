Last Updated:

IN PICS: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Make 1st Appearance At Goa Airport After Tying The Knot

Mouni Roy married her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple made their first public appearance together after their marriage.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
mouni roy
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in a lavish ceremony in two styles of weddings—South Indian and Bengali.

mouni roy
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Sunday, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife at Goa airport. 

mouni roy
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni and Suraj were spotted at the airport donning red and white ensembles, looking every bit happy as the happily wed couple. 

mouni roy
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Newly married Mouni was clad in a red banarasi silk sari. 

mouni roy
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

She went for subtle makeup with bright red lips to complement her ensemble. 

mouni roy
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Gold actor applied sindoor and wore heavy jhumkas to complete her look. 

mouni roy
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

While Suraj sported an all-white kurta set and paired it with brown sandals.

mouni roy
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy married her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: mouni roy, Suraj Nambiar, TV news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Republic day 2022: From 'Major' to 'Tejas', upcoming patriotic movies to look forward to

Republic day 2022: From 'Major' to 'Tejas', upcoming patriotic movies to look forward to
In Pics | Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar; Actor looks stunning in red lehenga

In Pics | Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar; Actor looks stunning in red lehenga
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com