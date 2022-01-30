IN PICS: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Make 1st Appearance At Goa Airport After Tying The Knot

Last Updated: 30th January, 2022 19:33 IST

Mouni and Suraj were spotted at the airport donning red and white ensembles, looking every bit happy as the happily wed couple.

On Sunday, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife at Goa airport.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in a lavish ceremony in two styles of weddings—South Indian and Bengali.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.