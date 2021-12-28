Last Updated:

IN PICS | Mouni, Suniel Shetty & Shweta Bachchan Papped Wearing Classy Yet Comfy Outfits

Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Suniel Shetty were papped outside the Mumbai Airport in comfortable yet stylish outfits. See the pictures here.

Written By
Swati Singh
Mouni Roy
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Brahmastra' actor Mouni Roy was papped at the Mumbai Airport. It seems like Mouni is heading to her New Year getaway

Mouni Roy
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy aced the airport look in her black wide-leg trousers and a white oversized shirt

Mouni Roy
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni's outfit was paired with black and brown sneakers and a wine-coloured shoulder bag 

Suniel Shetty
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Dhadkan' actor Suniel Shetty was also spotted at the Mumbai Airport with his wife Mana Shetty

Suniel Shetty
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Suniel Shetty kept it classy in a super comfy t-shirt and black cargo pants. The look was completed with white sneakers

Suniel Shetty
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mana donned an oversized denim jacket and red trousers with black aviators. She completed the look with white sneakers and a Versace handbag

Shweta Bachchan
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Navya Nanda is seen with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda outside the Mumbai Airport

Shweta Bachchan
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Navya looked super-chic in an oversized t-shirt teamed up with a denim jacket and a black skinny-fit pant

Shweta Bachchan
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shweta Nanda chose to keep it basic yet elegant and wore a navy blue jacket and blue denim jeans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mouni Roy, Suniel Shetty, Shweta Bachchan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal go on a 'yacht date' catching fans' attention; see pics

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal go on a 'yacht date' catching fans' attention; see pics
IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com