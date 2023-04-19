Last Updated:

In Pics: Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and a few other celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai today.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Parineeti Chopra
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra was spotted entering Manish Malhotra's residence late in the evening. The actress wore a pinstriped co-ord suit set paired in white, paired with a matching bag.

Sara Ali Khan
2/8
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport dressed super casually, in a pair of black sweat pants paired with a simple crop shirt. She completed her casual look with a pair of glasses.

Shraddha Kapoor
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped on her way to a hair appointment, at a popular salon in Juhu. The actress wore a bright blue ribbed midi dress paired with an oversized denim jacket in white.

Anil Kapoor
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor was snapped at Andheri, dressed in all-black workout clothes. Donning sunglasses, the veteran actor waved to the paparazzi present.

Rakul Preet Singh
5/8
Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted later in the day, at Bandra. Her attire suggested the actress had just wrapped up a workout session.

Disha Patani
6/8
Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani was spotted entering the airport early today. The actress was casually dressed in workout attire with a sarong-adorned fanny pack bag.

Genelia D'Souza
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Genelia D'Souza was spotted at a clinic in Khar, accompanied by her mother. The outing appeared casual as the actress was seen stepping out in her pyjamas.

Rubina Dilaik
8/8
Varinder Chawla

Rubina Dilaik was spotted at Khar looking bright in a simple sundress. The wrap-around silhouette paired with the thigh-high slit added a touch og glam to the look.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Coachella 2023: Kendall Jenner supports Bad Bunny, The Weeknd debuts new song

Coachella 2023: Kendall Jenner supports Bad Bunny, The Weeknd debuts new song
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary: Unseen photos of couple go viral

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary: Unseen photos of couple go viral
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com