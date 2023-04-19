In Pics: Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra was spotted entering Manish Malhotra's residence late in the evening. The actress wore a pinstriped co-ord suit set paired in white, paired with a matching bag.
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport dressed super casually, in a pair of black sweat pants paired with a simple crop shirt. She completed her casual look with a pair of glasses.
Shraddha Kapoor was snapped on her way to a hair appointment, at a popular salon in Juhu. The actress wore a bright blue ribbed midi dress paired with an oversized denim jacket in white.
Anil Kapoor was snapped at Andheri, dressed in all-black workout clothes. Donning sunglasses, the veteran actor waved to the paparazzi present.
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted later in the day, at Bandra. Her attire suggested the actress had just wrapped up a workout session.
Disha Patani was spotted entering the airport early today. The actress was casually dressed in workout attire with a sarong-adorned fanny pack bag.
Genelia D'Souza was spotted at a clinic in Khar, accompanied by her mother. The outing appeared casual as the actress was seen stepping out in her pyjamas.