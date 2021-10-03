Last Updated:

IN PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Kapoor Among Others Spotted At Football Match

Dino Morea, Arjun Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar and other personalities were spotted at the All Star Football match in Bandra on October 3, Sunday.

Adelle Fernandes
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor waved at the camera at the Football match as he donned a turquoise blue jersey and a bandana.

Shoojit Sircar
Director Shoojit Sircar was also seen at the All Star Football match in Bandra in a blue jacket and yellow shoes.

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor also participated in the All Star Football match and donned an all-black outfit, over which he wore a blue jacket.

Dino Morea
The Empire actor Dino Morea was clicked at the All Star Football match in a camouflage-print bandana and blue sports attire.

Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood’s heartthrobs, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor posed for a picture together at the Football match on Sunday.

Bunty Walia
Film producer Bunty Walia was spotted in Bandra on October 3 in a blue jersey and bright neon studs.

