IN PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Kapoor Among Others Spotted At Football Match

Ranbir Kapoor waved at the camera at the Football match as he donned a turquoise blue jersey and a bandana.
Director Shoojit Sircar was also seen at the All Star Football match in Bandra in a blue jacket and yellow shoes.
Arjun Kapoor also participated in the All Star Football match and donned an all-black outfit, over which he wore a blue jacket.
The Empire actor Dino Morea was clicked at the All Star Football match in a camouflage-print bandana and blue sports attire.
Bollywood’s heartthrobs, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor posed for a picture together at the Football match on Sunday.
