In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah and more Bollywood celebrities photographed during their outing in the city.

Princia Hendriques
Vicky Kaushal
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

'URI' actor Vicky Kaushal posed with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Deepika Padukone
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Deepika Padukone donned a classy body-hugging dress and paired it with a black jacket as she was spotted in the city. 

Siddhant Chaturvedi
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi sported an all-black look as he was snapped in the city. The 28-year-old is currently gearing up for the release of 'Gehraiyaan'. 

Tamannaah
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Bahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia opted for chic yet casual attire for her recent outing in the city.

Saif Ali Khan
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted out and about in the city with his 5-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. 

Hrithik Roshan
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Hrithik Roshan was recently snapped in Bandra with rumoured partner Saba Azad. 

Kangana Ranaut
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kangana Ranaut was photographed in the city. The 34-year-old actor is currently gearing up debut production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. 

Ranbir Kapoor
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was photographed out and about in the city. The actor recently extended support towards partner Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' by copying her 'Namastay pose'.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, tamannaah bhatia, saif ali khan
