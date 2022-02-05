In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Last Updated: 5th February, 2022 21:04 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was photographed out and about in the city. The actor recently extended support towards partner Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' by copying her 'Namastay pose'.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was photographed in the city. The 34-year-old actor is currently gearing up debut production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted out and about in the city with his 5-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi sported an all-black look as he was snapped in the city. The 28-year-old is currently gearing up for the release of 'Gehraiyaan'.

Actor Deepika Padukone donned a classy body-hugging dress and paired it with a black jacket as she was spotted in the city.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.