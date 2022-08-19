IN PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And More Spotted In Trendy Outfits In The City

Quick links:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are currently gearing up for their film Brahmastra, were recently papped in the city. Alia wore a printed T-shirt and shorts, while Ranbir sported a grey pullover.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. While Katrina wore a pink kurta, Vicky Kaushal donned a casual white t-shirt.
Malaika Arora sported a blue sports bra and black yoga pants as she was spotted in the city. The actor also added a printed blue cap to her outfit.
Twinkle Khanna was seen in a green dress with a thigh-high front slit. The actor-turned-author completed her look with a pair of goggles and an orange bag.
On the occasion of Janmashtami 2022, Shraddha Kapoor attended an event in Thane in a stunning orange salwar suit
Ananya Panday, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Liger, opted for an all-white look to board her flight.
Vijay Deverakonda arrived at the airport in a white T-shirt and black pyjamas. The actor channelled his inner Liger character and wore a pair of slippers.