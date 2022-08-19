Last Updated:

IN PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And More Spotted In Trendy Outfits In The City

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood celebrities were recently spotted sporting trendy outfits in the city. Take a look.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Alia and Ranbir
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are currently gearing up for their film Brahmastra, were recently papped in the city. Alia wore a printed T-shirt and shorts, while Ranbir sported a grey pullover.

Katrina and Vicky
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. While Katrina wore a pink kurta, Vicky Kaushal donned a casual white t-shirt.

Malaika Arora
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora sported a blue sports bra and black yoga pants as she was spotted in the city. The actor also added a printed blue cap to her outfit.

Twinkle Khanna
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Twinkle Khanna was seen in a green dress with a thigh-high front slit. The actor-turned-author completed her look with a pair of goggles and an orange bag.

Shraddha Kapoor
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2022, Shraddha Kapoor attended an event in Thane in a stunning orange salwar suit 

Ananya Panday
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Liger, opted for an all-white look to board her flight.

Vijay Deverakonda
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Deverakonda arrived at the airport in a white T-shirt and black pyjamas. The actor channelled his inner Liger character and wore a pair of slippers.

Sara
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a printed black T-shirt with a pair of red shorts for her workout session in the city. The actor also donned a red cap.

