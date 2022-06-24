Last Updated:

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani & Sanjay Dutt Twin In Black At 'Shamshera' Trailer Launch

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor co=orsinated in black outfits at upcoming film Shamshera's trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Shamshera trailer launch
1/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor shares his thoughts on his upcoming film Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra in attendance. 

Shamshera trailer launch
2/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

At the Shamshera trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience of working in the film. 

Shamshera trailer launch
3/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sanjay Dutt greets fans and paprazzi at Shamshera trailer launch. He wore a black shirt with mustard pants at the event. 

Shamshera trailer launch
4/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vaani Kapoor looks beautiful in a black dress as she attends the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shamshera

Shamshera trailer launch
5/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

The film's director, Karan Malhotra can be seen hugging Vaani Kapoor at the trailer launch of Shamshera

Shamshera trailer launch
6/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in a black shirt and denim at the Shamshera trailer launch in Mumbai. 

Shamshera trailer launch
7/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

The lead star cast of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt pose for pictures at the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai. 

Shamshera trailer launch
8/8
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen playing key roles in Shamshera, pose for the paparazzi together. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shamshera, Shamshera trailer launch, Ranbir
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' actor's collection of sarees for every occasion

Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday: 'Hey Sinamika' actor's collection of sarees for every occasion
PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's all-white look to Kartik Aaryan in casuals; Bollywood celebs spotted

PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's all-white look to Kartik Aaryan in casuals; Bollywood celebs spotted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com