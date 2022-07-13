In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Promote 'Shamshera', Tara Sutaria Heads Out In Style

Quick links:
On July 13, Ranbir Kapoor promoted his forthcoming film Shamshera on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.
Ranbir struck a pose with his mom Neetu Kapoor for the shutterbugs. While Neetu looked gorgeous in a green saree, the Barfi! actor wore a black suit.
Vaani Kapoor also joined Ranbir Kapoor for the promotions of Shamshera and she looked adorable in a pastel bottom with shimmery crop top.
Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor were also seen interacting with the paparazzi. Karan looked dapper in a grey and black suit.
Himansh Kohli was clicked outside the office of T-Series. The actor sported a colour-blocked shirt teamed up with blue pair of denim.
Tejasswi Prakash flaunted a smile as she posed in front of the paparazzi. The Naagin 6 actor donned an orange crop top and blue ripped jeans.
Tara Sutaria was spotted at the T-Series office and she looked nothing less than a diva in a red crop top and shorts teamed up with a shrug and tanned boots.