In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Promote 'Shamshera', Tara Sutaria Heads Out In Style

Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Shamshera, while Tara Sutaria clicked outside T-Series office, here are the celebs spotted in the city

Swati Singh
Ranbir Kapoor
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

On July 13, Ranbir Kapoor promoted his forthcoming film Shamshera on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Neetu Kapoor
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir struck a pose with his mom Neetu Kapoor for the shutterbugs. While Neetu looked gorgeous in a green saree, the Barfi! actor wore a black suit.

Ranbir Kapoor
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 39-year-old actor was mobbed by the crowd on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Vaani Kapoor
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor also joined Ranbir Kapoor for the promotions of Shamshera and she looked adorable in a pastel bottom with shimmery crop top.

Karan Kundrra
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor were also seen interacting with the paparazzi. Karan looked dapper in a grey and black suit.

Himansh Kohli
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Himansh Kohli was clicked outside the office of T-Series. The actor sported a colour-blocked shirt teamed up with blue pair of denim.

Tejasswi Prakash
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tejasswi Prakash flaunted a smile as she posed in front of the paparazzi. The Naagin 6 actor donned an orange crop top and blue ripped jeans.

Tara Sutaria
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria was spotted at the T-Series office and she looked nothing less than a diva in a red crop top and shorts teamed up with a shrug and tanned boots.

Krishna Shroff
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Krishna Shroff donned a white crop top and purple pair of denim as she was spotted out and about in the city.

