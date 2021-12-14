Last Updated:

In Pics | Ranveer, Rohit Shetty & Alia Bhatt Rock Casual Avatar Outside Kalina Airport

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his Simmba director, Rohit Shetty. Alia Bhatt was also snapped arriving in a black car.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor happily posed with her fans and for the paparazzi as she walked out of her car. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

She wore a white crop top, which she paired with loose denim jeans. The actor added a crop pink jacket to complete her look. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia, who is currently gearing up for her new film, Brahmastra, went for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back in a neat bun. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh was spotted with Rohit Shetty in the airport.

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty were seen engaging in fun banter as they were captured flashing bright smiles.

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rohit Shetty was seen wearing a blue checked shirt which he teamed up with dark blue denim jeans. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh also happily posed for the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was seen wearing a white oversized hoodie and cream-colored loose trousers. He added a pair of dark shades with white borders to enhance his look. 

Tags: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt
