In Pics | Ranveer, Rohit Shetty & Alia Bhatt Rock Casual Avatar Outside Kalina Airport

Last Updated: 14th December, 2021 21:10 IST

He was seen wearing a white oversized hoodie and cream-colored loose trousers. He added a pair of dark shades with white borders to enhance his look.

Ranveer Singh also happily posed for the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty were seen engaging in fun banter as they were captured flashing bright smiles.

Alia, who is currently gearing up for her new film, Brahmastra, went for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back in a neat bun.

She wore a white crop top, which she paired with loose denim jeans. The actor added a crop pink jacket to complete her look.

The actor happily posed with her fans and for the paparazzi as she walked out of her car.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.