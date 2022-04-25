IN PICS | Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Style

Quick links:
Ajay Devgn looked smart in a grey suit as he was spotted in the city on Monday. He took his look up a notch as he wore a pair of sunglasses.
Ranveer Singh stole the show in his yellow and orange floral shirt, which he paired with colourful striped pants and posed for the cameras.
Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a beautiful cream traditional outfit, which she wore with a belt and ethnic choker.
Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a simple, yet elegant white shirt, which she paired with olive green pants.
Kareena was also joined by her family including Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, who attended Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's new book launch.
Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the city on Monday as she donned an oversized black and white Balenciaga shirt with shorts as she paired her outfit with gold earrings and sunglasses.
