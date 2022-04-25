Last Updated:

IN PICS | Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Style

Several Bollywood actors including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and many others were spotted on Monday as they stepped out in the city.

Adelle Fernandes
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn looked smart in a grey suit as he was spotted in the city on Monday. He took his look up a notch as he wore a pair of sunglasses.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh stole the show in his yellow and orange floral shirt, which he paired with colourful striped pants and posed for the cameras.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a beautiful cream traditional outfit, which she wore with a belt and ethnic choker.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a simple, yet elegant white shirt, which she paired with olive green pants. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena was also joined by her family including Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, who attended Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's new book launch.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the city on Monday as she donned an oversized black and white Balenciaga shirt with shorts as she paired her outfit with gold earrings and sunglasses.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani was spotted in a shimmering silver dress with a thigh-high slit as she posed alongside her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan, who wore a black t-shirt and pink sweatpants.

