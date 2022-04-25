IN PICS | Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Style

Last Updated: 25th April, 2022 21:58 IST

Kiara Advani was spotted in a shimmering silver dress with a thigh-high slit as she posed alongside her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan, who wore a black t-shirt and pink sweatpants.

Alia Bhatt was also spotted in the city on Monday as she donned an oversized black and white Balenciaga shirt with shorts as she paired her outfit with gold earrings and sunglasses.

Kareena was also joined by her family including Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, who attended Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's new book launch.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a beautiful cream traditional outfit, which she wore with a belt and ethnic choker.

Ranveer Singh stole the show in his yellow and orange floral shirt, which he paired with colourful striped pants and posed for the cameras.

Ajay Devgn looked smart in a grey suit as he was spotted in the city on Monday. He took his look up a notch as he wore a pair of sunglasses.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.