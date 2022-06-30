Last Updated:

In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan & Sanya Malhotra Turn Heads In Dazzling Outfits

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra and other Bollywood stars recently brought their fashion A-game and set style goals in the city.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh surely turned heads as he stepped out in a retro look. The actor wore a white shirt with brown pants and added a sleeveless sweater to it.

Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu looked trendy as ever as he sported a printed shirt and on shorts and added a side bag and cap to his airport look.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar looked handsome in a solid blue shirt and black pants as he was photographed at an event for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black sweater and jeans as he stepped out in the city.

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria gave away the chic vibes as she stunned in a black top and denim shorts when spotted outside a studio in Mumbai.

Arjun and Malaika
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turned heads at the airport as the couple returned from their Paris vacation.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu stunned in a trendy printed co-ord set. She completed her look with light makeup and tied her hair in a braid.

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet surely gave away comfy airport look goals as she stunned in a brown crop top, white shirt and printed pants.

Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra stepped out in the city in a stunning pink dress for the promotions of her upcoming film Hit.

