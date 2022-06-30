In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan & Sanya Malhotra Turn Heads In Dazzling Outfits

Last Updated: 30th June, 2022 14:04 IST

Sanya Malhotra stepped out in the city in a stunning pink dress for the promotions of her upcoming film Hit.

Taapsee Pannu stunned in a trendy printed co-ord set. She completed her look with light makeup and tied her hair in a braid.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turned heads at the airport as the couple returned from their Paris vacation.

Tara Sutaria gave away the chic vibes as she stunned in a black top and denim shorts when spotted outside a studio in Mumbai.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black sweater and jeans as he stepped out in the city.

Akshay Kumar looked handsome in a solid blue shirt and black pants as he was photographed at an event for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Kunal Kemmu looked trendy as ever as he sported a printed shirt and on shorts and added a side bag and cap to his airport look.

Ranveer Singh surely turned heads as he stepped out in a retro look. The actor wore a white shirt with brown pants and added a sleeveless sweater to it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.