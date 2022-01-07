In Pics | Rumoured B-town Couple Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Spotted Enjoying Coffee Date

Last Updated: 7th January, 2022 22:10 IST

However, Sharvari dismissed all ongoing rumours about her romantic link-up with actor Sunny in an interview.

When several paps asked Sharvari to remove her mask, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star humbly said, "Nakko Corona chalu hai, take care be safe."

Arriving at the venue, Sunny and Sharvari also stopped and posed for the paps.

On the other hand, Sharvari was seen wearing a denim shirt and a pair of ripped shorts.

The Shiddat star donned a white t-shirt and denim jeans. He carried a black sling bag and added a blue tennis cap to complete his look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.