In Pics | Rumoured B-town Couple Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Spotted Enjoying Coffee Date

Rumoured Bollywood couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were recently spotted by the paparazzi on a coffee date.
The Shiddat star donned a white t-shirt and denim jeans. He carried a black sling bag and added a blue tennis cap to complete his look.
When several paps asked Sharvari to remove her mask, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star humbly said, "Nakko Corona chalu hai, take care be safe."
Meanwhile, Sharvari in December 2021, attended Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan.
