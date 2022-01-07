Last Updated:

In Pics | Rumoured B-town Couple Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Spotted Enjoying Coffee Date

On Friday, rumoured Bollywood couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were spotted enjoying a coffee date in Mumbai. Check the pictures below.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rumoured Bollywood couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were recently spotted by the paparazzi on a coffee date.

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny was seen arriving at the venue on a black bullet. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Shiddat star donned a white t-shirt and denim jeans. He carried a black sling bag and added a blue tennis cap to complete his look. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Sharvari was seen wearing a denim shirt and a pair of ripped shorts. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arriving at the venue, Sunny and Sharvari also stopped and posed for the paps.

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

When several paps asked Sharvari to remove her mask, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star humbly said, "Nakko Corona chalu hai, take care be safe." 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo while leaving were seen engaging in a fun conversation. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Sharvari in December 2021, attended Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Post which, the pair's link-up rumours started surfacing on the internet. 

Sunny Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

However, Sharvari dismissed all ongoing rumours about her romantic link-up with actor Sunny in an interview. 

Tags: Sunny Kaushal, Vicky, Katrina Kaif
