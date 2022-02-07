Last Updated:

In Pics: Saif Ali Khan Steps Out For Lunch With Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was seen having lunch with his elder kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Monday. Take a look at their pictures here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Saif Ali Khan
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan was spotted in the city with his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif's kids from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. 

Saif Ali Khan
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif wore a casual graphic t-shirt with denim jeans as he grabbed lunch with his kids. 

Saif Ali Khan
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor is gearing up for the release of his movie 'Adipurush', a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana

Saif Ali Khan
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a floral kurta set and used a bright pink sling bag to complete her look. 

Saif Ali Khan
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The trio shared a brief hug as they parted their ways. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: From teenage to B-Town foray, remembering 'Melody Queen'

Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: From teenage to B-Town foray, remembering 'Melody Queen'
Karishma Tanna stuns in pink lehenga as she officially ties the knot with Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna stuns in pink lehenga as she officially ties the knot with Varun Bangera
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com