Last Updated:

In Pics | Sanya Malhotra Gives Gifts To Paps On Lohri; Aamir Khan, Others Spotted In City

Sanya Malhotra distributed gifts to the paparazzi clicking pictures of her on the occasion of Lohri. Stars including Aamir Khan were also spotted in Mumbai.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sanya Malhotra
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra was spotted at Lokhandwala on January 13, 2022, Thursday.

Sanya Malhotra
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor distributed gifts to the paparazzi clicking pictures of her on the occasion of Lohri as she extended her wishes to them.

Sanya Malhotra
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor wore a brown shirt and rolled up its sleeves. She was seen carrying the gits in a bright pink bag.

Janhvi Kapoor
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was papped in Bandra on Thursday as she stepped out of her car in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Roohi star was seen in a white crop top with colourful designs, which she paired with a simple pair of white pants.

Aamir Khan
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio at Khar, Mumbai. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chadha.

Aamir Khan
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dangal actor Aamir Khan was seen in a striped long sleeve t-shirt as he gave the cameras a big thumbs up.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: sanya malhotra, aamir khan, janhvi kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif, best dressed Bollywood celebrities of the week

Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif, best dressed Bollywood celebrities of the week
Zayn Malik's Birthday: Decoding 'Dusk till Dawn' singer's varied tattoos

Zayn Malik's Birthday: Decoding 'Dusk till Dawn' singer's varied tattoos
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com