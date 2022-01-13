In Pics | Sanya Malhotra Gives Gifts To Paps On Lohri; Aamir Khan, Others Spotted In City

Quick links:
The actor distributed gifts to the paparazzi clicking pictures of her on the occasion of Lohri as she extended her wishes to them.
The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor wore a brown shirt and rolled up its sleeves. She was seen carrying the gits in a bright pink bag.
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was papped in Bandra on Thursday as she stepped out of her car in the city.
The Roohi star was seen in a white crop top with colourful designs, which she paired with a simple pair of white pants.
Aamir Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio at Khar, Mumbai. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chadha.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.