IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 26th Birthday With Paps At Saif's Residence In Bandra

Sara Ali Khan, who clocked her 26th birthday today, can be seen extending her birthday celebrations with the paparazzi outside Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sara Ali Khan
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was spotted celebrating her birthday at dad Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra

Sara Ali Khan
2/8
Varinder Chawla

The actor extended her birthday celebrations with the media and can be seen cutting a chocolate cake 

Sara Ali Khan
3/8
Varinder Chawla

She was also seen offering the cake to the paparazzi outside her dad's Bandra residence 

Sara Ali Khan
4/8
Varinder Chawla

The star celebrated her 26th birthday with her family. One can see her rocking a casual look that includes a classic white shirt and a pair of denim jeans.

Sara Ali Khan
5/8
Varinder Chawla

She looks excited while cutting her birthday cake in these adorable photos after a night full of celebrations with her close friends. 

Sara Ali Khan
6/8
Varinder Chawla

The actor had a low key birthday this year with close friends and family members

Sara Ali Khan
7/8
Varinder Chawla

She was spotted with a huge bunch of pink and purple balloons as she stepped out to pose for the paparazzi 

Sara Ali Khan
8/8
Varinder Chawla

Here, she can be seen adorably offering her birthday cake to the media as they waited to catch the actor's glimpse 

