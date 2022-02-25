In Pics | Shahid Kapoor Heads Out With Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain To Celebrate His Birthday

Last Updated: 25th February, 2022 17:11 IST

The Dhadak actor, who will soon feature with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the comedy horror film Phone Bhoot, made a victory sign with his hands as he was seen posing for the camera.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khattar was also spotted as he made a stunning entry on his bike. He looked uber-cool in a green coloured shirt and blue skinny fit pair of jeans.

Mira opted for a cool pink printed dress with slip on footwear and sunglasses. Mira also penned a heartfelt wish for her husband, calling him 'best dad and best husband'.

Mira Rajput was also spotted as she was seen holding her sleepy son in her arms. Fans are excited to see how the family celebrates Shahid's 41st birthday.

Shahid was seen holding her adorable daughter Misha Kapoor inhis arms while stepping out of the car.

Shahid donned a white t-shirt with dark-brown cargo pants as he posed for the camera. The Kabir Singh actor opted for a white mask and black glasses to cover his face.

Shahid Kapoor has clocked in his 41st birthday on February 25, 2022, and the actor was clicked while arriving at his home with kids and wife Mira Rajput.

