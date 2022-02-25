In Pics | Shahid Kapoor Heads Out With Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain To Celebrate His Birthday

Quick links:
Shahid Kapoor has clocked in his 41st birthday on February 25, 2022, and the actor was clicked while arriving at his home with kids and wife Mira Rajput.
Shahid donned a white t-shirt with dark-brown cargo pants as he posed for the camera. The Kabir Singh actor opted for a white mask and black glasses to cover his face.
Shahid was seen holding her adorable daughter Misha Kapoor inhis arms while stepping out of the car.
Mira Rajput was also spotted as she was seen holding her sleepy son in her arms. Fans are excited to see how the family celebrates Shahid's 41st birthday.
Mira opted for a cool pink printed dress with slip on footwear and sunglasses. Mira also penned a heartfelt wish for her husband, calling him 'best dad and best husband'.
Shahid's brother Ishaan Khattar was also spotted as he made a stunning entry on his bike. He looked uber-cool in a green coloured shirt and blue skinny fit pair of jeans.
