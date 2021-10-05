IN PICS: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma And Others Spotted Out & About In Mumbai

Last Updated: 5th October, 2021 23:02 IST

Nora Fatehi was seen at the T-Series office in Andheri as she donned a blue and white traditional outfit, which she paired with white heels.

Varun Dhawan was spotted on Tuesday in a casual look as he wore a simple white shirt and blue jeans.

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar were spotted at the promotions for the upcoming season of their popular Netflix series, Little Things.

Rahul Vaidya was spotted on the sets of Zee Comedy Show in a black t-shirt, which he paired with a bright orange jacket.

Anushka Sharma was all smiles for the cameras as she wore a pink and white striped t-shirt, tucked into high-waisted blue jeans.

