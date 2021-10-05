Last Updated:

IN PICS: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma And Others Spotted Out & About In Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and other fan-favourite celebrities were spotted across the city on Tuesday. See pictures of them here.

Sidharth Malhotra
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra was clicked at the T-Series office in Andheri on October 5 in a red printed hoodie.

Anushka Sharma
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anushka Sharma was all smiles for the cameras as she wore a pink and white striped t-shirt, tucked into high-waisted blue jeans.

Rahul Vaidya
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rahul Vaidya was spotted on the sets of Zee Comedy Show in a black t-shirt, which he paired with a bright orange jacket.

Mithila Palkar
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar were spotted at the promotions for the upcoming season of their popular Netflix series, Little Things.

Varun Dhawan
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan was spotted on Tuesday in a casual look as he wore a simple white shirt and blue jeans.

Nora Fatehi
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi was seen at the T-Series office in Andheri as she donned a blue and white traditional outfit, which she paired with white heels.

