In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani To Kartik Aaryan, Celebs Step Out In Style

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan were spotted out and about in the city as they gave fans casual fashion goals. See pics here.

Kiara Advani
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Shershaah' actor Kiara Advani was spotted leaving the building in warm clothing. She completed her look with a simple ponytail. 

Neha Sharma
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Neha Sharma was spotted outside the gym in her stylish athleisure attire. The actor sported an all-black attire with a white jacket, 

Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra kept his outfit of the day casual as he was tapped leaving a building and entering the car. 

Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted out and about in Bandra in his comfortable attire. He was also spotted wearing a mask whilst greeting the paparazzi. 

Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Thalaivi' actor Kangana Ranaut donned an elegant black traditional attire as she was clicked out and about in the city. 

Kartik Aaryan
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Dhamaka' star Kartik Aaryan rocked an all-denim look as he was clicked in the city. 

Sushmita Sen
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sushmita Sen donned a bright red scarf paired with a stylish handbag as she was seen in the city with her family.

