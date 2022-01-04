Last Updated:

IN PICS | Sunny Leone, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Spotted In Mumbai

While Sunny Leone was seen posing with her family, Ajay Devgn was papped as he was leaving the sets after a film shoot. Here's a look at the pictures.

Swati Singh
Sunny Leone
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone poses with her husband Daniel Webber and kids in Mumbai on January 4

Sunny Leone
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sunny looked chic in a white and black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of cycling shorts in this candid click. Daniel complimented her well in his check shirt and a pair of black denim jeans

Ranbir Kapoor
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Ranbir Kapoor gives a thumbs-up as he is papped in Mumbai on January 4

Ranbir Kapoor
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir looked doting in his black t-shirt and blue denim jeans teamed up with grey sneakers

Shraddha Kapoor
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor, who was also spotted in the city today (January 4) waves at photographers in her comfy all-black attire

Tiger Shroff
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2, poses in an uber-cool grey vest and black trousers

Ajay Devgn
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn is papped as he leaves the sets after a film shoot 

Ajay Devgn
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn was spotted wearing all black with a traditional tikka and 'Rudra mala'

Sonnalli Seygall
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pyar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall gave that old school vibe in a blue shirt paired with a navy blue flared mini skirt 

Tags: sunny leone, ranbir kapoor, ajay devgn
