In Pics: Taimur Enjoys Swing Time; Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Others Spotted In Mumbai

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai recently and the paparazzi managed to capture Taimur enjoying his swing time, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, among others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wave to the cameras in Bandra.

Taimur
Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan was clicked enjoying some swing time.

John Abraham
Viral Bhayani

John Abraham gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs outside his gym in Bandra. He looks uber cool in an all-black tracksuit.

Kartik Aaryan
Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was clicked along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee outside the latter's office in Andheri, Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon
Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon, who is currently in the news for the release of her film Mimi, was seen donning a stylish neon dress on the occasion of her birthday, in Goregaon, Mumbai

Kunal Kummu
Viral Bhayani

Kunal Khemu kept it casual as he was spotted exiting his gym in Bandra, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora
Varinder Chawla

It is a usual sight to spot Malaika Arora walk her pet in Bandra, thanks to the paparazzi. She kept it casual with a white tee and shorts.

Nora Fatehi
Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi seemed to be dressed in Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola avatar at a studio in Goregaon, Mumbai.

