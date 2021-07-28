In Pics: Taimur Enjoys Swing Time; Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Others Spotted In Mumbai

Quick links:
John Abraham gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs outside his gym in Bandra. He looks uber cool in an all-black tracksuit.
Kartik Aaryan was clicked along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee outside the latter's office in Andheri, Mumbai.
Kriti Sanon, who is currently in the news for the release of her film Mimi, was seen donning a stylish neon dress on the occasion of her birthday, in Goregaon, Mumbai
It is a usual sight to spot Malaika Arora walk her pet in Bandra, thanks to the paparazzi. She kept it casual with a white tee and shorts.
