In Pics: Take Cues From Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee & Others To Rock Airport Looks

Several celebs were spotted outside the airport donning their best looks. Take a look at Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Aly Goni & others' best airport looks.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai Airport looking dapper in an all-black outfit. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kapoor donned a black tee which he teamed up with a plain black jacket and trousers. He added a pair of black running shoes to complete his look. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

'The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee was spotted at the airport with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Nayla. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in a baby pink shirt and a jacket. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Television actor Aly Goni posed for the paparazzi as he walked out of the airport. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor wore an olive hoodie, which he paired with light olive jogger pants. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Tusshar Kapoor walked out of the airport donning a casual outfit. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

He wore a simple white tee and a denim jacket, which he teamed up with a faded black jeans. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma posed for the paparazzi happily as he walked out of the airport. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

He wore a printed coloured oversized hoodie and plain black trousers. 

Tags: Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Celebs airport looks
