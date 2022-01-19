In Pics | Varun Dhawan & Brother Rohit Dhawan Arrive At Driver Manoj's Funeral

Last Updated: 19th January, 2022 18:40 IST

The actor penned a note for his late driver by writing, ''Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief.''

As reported by Bollywood life, the 34-year-old actor was 'extremely close' to his driver and was 'totally saddened by the news'.

As per various reports, the Bhediya actor has promised to look after his late driver's family as the Manoj reportedly had a long association with the Dhawan family.

The late driver reportedly drove the actor to Mehboob studio for the shooting for an endorsement. He was later rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining about chest pain.

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived at the funeral of his driver, Manoj, who passed away on January 18 due to a cardiac arrest.

