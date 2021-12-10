Last Updated:

In Pics: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Family And Friends Arrive From Jaipur To Mumbai

Post their grand wedding in Jaipur, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family and friends were spotted returning back to Mumbai at the airport. See Pics.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal's parents were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina's mother and her other family members also returned from Jaipur. 

Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Jaipur at the Six Senses Fort Bawara with close friends and family.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif sported an all-black look as she headed back to Mumbai from the wedding ceremony.  

Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmakers Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter were papped at Mumbai airport. 

Vicky and Katrina's wedding.
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal was also spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh as they returned from the wedding ceremony. 

Tags: vicky kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal
