IN PICS | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Brother Spotted At Gym Ahead Of Big Wedding

Last Updated: 4th December, 2021 23:37 IST

Kaif's brother, Sebastien, was seen in a black t-shirt and mask as he sat in his car on Saturday

Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, was also spotted at the gym on December 4 ahead of his sister's wedding

Kaushal gave the camera a big thumbs up and was seen in an all-black outfit with a matching cap and mask

The actor will tie the knot with Kaif at a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was spotted at a gym in Andheri on Saturday ahead of his wedding to Katrina Kaif

