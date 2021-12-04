Last Updated:

IN PICS | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Brother Spotted At Gym Ahead Of Big Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, were spotted at an Andheri gym on December 4 amid Kaushal and Kaif's wedding preparations.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Vicky Kaushal
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was spotted at a gym in Andheri on Saturday ahead of his wedding to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor will tie the knot with Kaif at a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kaushal gave the camera a big thumbs up and was seen in an all-black outfit with a matching cap and mask

Katrina Kaif
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, was also spotted at the gym on December 4 ahead of his sister's wedding

Katrina Kaif
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kaif's brother, Sebastien, was seen in a black t-shirt and mask as he sat in his car on Saturday

Tags: vicky kaushal, Katrina Kaif, katrina-vicky wedding
