The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IN PICTURES | '6 Din Mein Sab Kuch Dikhayi Dene Lagega': Netflix Hints At The Release Date Of 'Sacred Games 2', Shares Episode Titles

Bollywood News

Earlier in March, Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet that read: “Calendar nikaal. Tareekh likh le. 14 din mein kuch bada hone wala hai,” and led fans to speculate whether they were hinting at the date on which season 2 of Sacred Games would finally drop

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:

Earlier in March, Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet that read: “Calendar nikaal. Tareekh likh le. 14 din mein kuch bada hone wala hai,” and led fans to speculate whether they were hinting at the date on which season 2 of Sacred Games would finally drop.

Now in their latest countdown message, the streaming giant said, “Bolo ‘Aham Brahmasmi.' 6 din mein sab kuch dikhayi dene lagega.” The accompanying pictures hint that the season may only have four episodes with titles like Bidalah-A-Gita, Katham Asti, Antara Mahavana and Unagamam.

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals What 'Sacred Games' Fans Can Expect From Season 2, Details Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bolo ‘Aham Brahmasmi.' 6 din mein sab kuch dikhayi dene lagega.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

In all likelihood, the posts are meant to indicate that the trailer for Sacred Games 2 will be released in a week.Last September, Netflix had released a 45-second teaser that alluded to the apocalyptic events that would unfold during season 2. 

Based on the 2006 book of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games released to enormous popular and critical acclaim earlier in 2018. However, the first season is only said to have utilised a portion of the source material and left a number of questions unanswered. \

READ: Watch: Sacred Games Meets Narcos: Mexico In An Epic Crossover!

The second season of 'Sacred Games' is said to pick up from Sartaj pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji aka Pankaj Tripathi, introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father,’ plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A cop, a gangster and a revolver walk into a bunker...

A post shared by Sacred Games (@sacredgames_tv) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
RBI
RBI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COUNTER
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES