IN PICTURES | '6 Din Mein Sab Kuch Dikhayi Dene Lagega': Netflix Hints At The Release Date Of 'Sacred Games 2', Shares Episode Titles

Earlier in March, Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet that read: “Calendar nikaal. Tareekh likh le. 14 din mein kuch bada hone wala hai,” and led fans to speculate whether they were hinting at the date on which season 2 of Sacred Games would finally drop.

Calendar nikaal. Tareekh likh le. 14 din mein kuch bada hone wala hai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 19, 2019

Now in their latest countdown message, the streaming giant said, “Bolo ‘Aham Brahmasmi.' 6 din mein sab kuch dikhayi dene lagega.” The accompanying pictures hint that the season may only have four episodes with titles like Bidalah-A-Gita, Katham Asti, Antara Mahavana and Unagamam.

In all likelihood, the posts are meant to indicate that the trailer for Sacred Games 2 will be released in a week.Last September, Netflix had released a 45-second teaser that alluded to the apocalyptic events that would unfold during season 2.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Based on the 2006 book of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games released to enormous popular and critical acclaim earlier in 2018. However, the first season is only said to have utilised a portion of the source material and left a number of questions unanswered. \

The second season of 'Sacred Games' is said to pick up from Sartaj pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji aka Pankaj Tripathi, introduced in season one as Gaitonde’s ‘third father,’ plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

