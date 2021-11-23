IN PICTURES: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Attend 'Jersey' Trailer Launch In Mumbai

Last Updated: 23rd November, 2021 18:37 IST

Shahid plays the role of a former cricket player who contemplates returning to the sport to inspire his son while Mrunal Thakur essays the role of his discouraged wife.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanur, the movie is an official remake of the Telugu National Award-winning film of the same name.

Mrunal Thakur was snapped in Mumbai as she attended the trailer launch of her highly anticipated film 'Jersey'.

Shahid Kapoor appeared all smiles as he arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch of his upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'.

