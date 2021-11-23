Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Attend 'Jersey' Trailer Launch In Mumbai

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to take the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride with their upcoming sports drama Jersey

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Jersey trailer launch
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor appeared all smiles as he arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch of his upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'.

Jersey trailer launch
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur was snapped in Mumbai as she attended the trailer launch of her highly anticipated film 'Jersey'.

Jersey trailer launch
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanur, the movie is an official remake of the Telugu National Award-winning film of the same name. 

Jersey trailer launch
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Allu Aravind also attended the trailer launch and interacted with the media alongside the cast. 

Jersey trailer launch
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid plays the role of a former cricket player who contemplates returning to the sport to inspire his son while Mrunal Thakur essays the role of his discouraged wife. 

Jersey trailer launch
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The film is set to have a theatrical release on December 31 this year. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Aditya Seal's cheery look at his baraat will have his fans celebrating too

In Pics: Aditya Seal's cheery look at his baraat will have his fans celebrating too
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 award-winning pics from this year's entry

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 award-winning pics from this year's entry
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com