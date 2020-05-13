In Post-COVID World, FWICE Seeks Rs 50L Compensation If Worker Succumbs During Shoot

The coronavirus pandemic has led the whole world to review their health and safety habits especially when it affects productivity. As part of the post-COVID scenario, the film industry has also been looking forward to resuming operations but with new guidelines and stricter safety measures for the employees including the actors and daily wagers who work on the sets. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has kept its focus on the well-being of the workers and technicians who have been severely distressed due to the shut-down caused by the pandemic.

As per reports, FWICE has proposed new guidelines for working on the sets after the COVID crisis and has included a clause with an appeal to producers and channels to offer Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the family of any daily wage worker who succumbs to the novel coronavirus infection. The newly added clause in the safety measures of the daily wage earners will reportedly be discussed in a virtual meeting that is likely to take place by next week.

B N Tiwari, President of FWICE, has revealed that after the COVID crisis, their sole objective is to look after the workers and technicians who operate the mechanisms on the sets. He said that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh will be offered in case of death due to COVID-19 while shooting. The relief package will also be applicable should a daily wage earner succumb to an accident on the sets.

He further stated that another clause has been included where the producers and filmmakers should bear the medical expenses of the worker should he test positive for the coronavirus while being on a shooting schedule. Tiwari also revealed that the television industry will be the first to resume filming with a minimal crew at their disposal.

