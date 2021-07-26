In Raj Kundra Porn Case, Actor Sherlyn Chopra Summoned By Crime Branch To Record Statement

In the latest development in the Raj Kundra porn racket case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned actor Sherlyn Chopra to record her statement on Tuesday. Chopra will have to appear before the officials at 11 am on July 27.

Notably, the actress had recently claimed that she was the 'first person' to give a statement to the Maharashtra cyber crime cell in connection with the case. A day after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was sent into police custody, Sherlyn Chopra opened up on her association with the case.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Sherlyn claimed that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case. "I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime," she said in Hindi.

"When Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned me in March 2021 in connecion with the case, I went to their office and gave my neutral statement to them," the actress informed.

"I had filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the Bombay high court against him for fraud and theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police and the judicial process," she added.

Gehana Vasisth summoned

Sherlyn Chopra's summon comes a day after the Mumbai Crime Branch questioned actor Gehana Vasisth, Tanvir Hashmi and one other person in connection with the porn films case. It may be noted that Gehna was arrested in the same case on February 7 this year and is currently out on bail.

It was via Gehna Vasisth that the investigating authority learnt about Umesh Kamat - the key accused in the case - and it was through Kamat that Raj Kundra’s links came to the fore.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornographic racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on July 19 in a pornographic content circulation racket. The police found that he lured small-time artists and models into doing bold scenes by promising a break in web series, before the shots were tuned into ‘semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes.’

Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the Hot Shots app to upload the questionable content online. The police stated that numerous web applications were being used to circulate the videos across the web. The police alleged that they cracked a $1.2 million deal for 121 videos, and are now probing the details of the transactions.

On Friday, the businessman’s custody was extended till July 27.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's statement was also recorded by the police in the case. The actor stated that she was not aware of the exact functioning of the Hotshots App, as per sources. She also asserted that it was not pornographic content that Raj Kundra was associated with, but erotica. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has moved the high court, calling his arrest a 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

