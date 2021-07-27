In Raj Kundra Porn Case, ED Gets FIR To Probe Financial Aspect; No Relief From Bombay HC

In a new development in the Raj Kundra porn case, the Mumbai Police has handed over the FIR in the case to Enforcement Directorate to investigate the financial aspect of the pornographic content circulation racket. Although the ED has not filed an FIR in the case yet, the case has been given to ED to probe the financial irregularities pertaining to the porn racket. The ED is on Tuesday set to collect all the documents relating to the case from Mumbai Police which has been so far investigating the case.

Republic Media Network has learnt from its sources that the ED could file a case against Kundra under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as huge funds transfer to and from foreign entities was involved in the alleged porn racket. Meanwhile, even as Raj Kundra was remanded to 14-days judicial custody, the Bombay HC has adjourned the hearing on his bail plea without granting any interim relief, and will take up the matter again on Thursday for which it has also asked the investigating officer to remain present.

Pornography case: Bombay High Court adjourns till Thursday the hearing on Raj Kundra's bail plea and asks the investigating officer of the case to remain present during the hearing. No interim relief to Raj Kundra — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court. Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday sought an extension in the police custody of Kundra, and key accused Ryan Tharp stating that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. Earlier, his police custody was extended till July 27.

The Mumbai police had stated that during the investigation several international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts had come to light and forensic auditors had been appointed to probe the case. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts had been frozen following the probe.

The Crime Branch also told the Court that it had seized Kundra’s Hard-disk, server, phones, etc., and was still investigating the electronic devices. Additionally, the team was yet to ascertain the amount received for the Hotshots app which was used to circulate such videos via YouTube, Apple, and Google. The Crime Branch also informed the court that it suspects the revenue earned from pornographic materials was used for betting.

Kundra Porn content circulation case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The next day Mumbai Police revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshot app was owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.