In Raj Kundra Porn Case, Mumbai Police Says 'actors lured & Forced Into Doing Nude Scenes'

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch which is investigating a porn film racket in the city involving businessman Raj Kundra, who is the husband of Shilpa Shetty, held a press briefing on Tuesday, where it spilled some of the crucial findings in the case.

Joint Commissioner of Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch, Milind Bharambe revealed that the officials have found incriminating evidence against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, and several producers in the case related to filming and publishing of pornographic content on a platform called 'Hotshots' app.

Bharambe said Mumbai Crime Branch registered an offense on February 2021, in the Malvani police station regarding the filming and publishing of certain pornographic movies, against the wish of the actors.

"During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," the CP informed.

'Raj Kundra key conspirator in porn racket'

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. So far, 9 producers have been arrested in this regard, including Roha Khan, her husband, Gehna Vashisht, Tanveer Hashmi, and one Umesh Kamath. During the investigation, it was found that Kamath was heading the India operations of a company named 'Viaan', owned by Raj Kundra. According to the police, Kamath operated mobile applications running the porn racket and also handled pornographic content for Kundra's company.

"We also found that Kundra's Viaan was linked to another firm named 'Kernin' based in London. Kernin owns the 'Hotshots' app, which publishes nude content based on subscription. While both Kernin and Hotshots were registered in London, all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai," said CP Bharambe.

During the course of the investigation, the police laid hands on documentary evidence, some electronic evidence among others. Accordingly, the police sought the court's permission to search the office of Raj Kundra and recovered incriminating content from there, he said,

Due to the nude content on the Hotshots app, the Apple store had taken down the application from its platform in June 2020. Subsequently, it was removed from Google Play Store in November 2020, the CP said.

Raj Kundra arrested, sent to police custody

Raj Kundra has been remanded to 3-day police custody by the Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket. The businessman along with another accused Ryan Tharp were produced by the Mumbai Crime Branch before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon following their arrest in the case. After the hearing, the court remanded them to police custody till July 23.

During the hearing, the Mumbai Crime Branch noted that Raj Kundra had created a WhatsApp group that was being used to publish porn videos across various mobile applications. According to the police, Kundra was actively involved in the chatroom and would seek details of the business.

As the 'key conspirator', the businessman has been accused of drawing benefits from the apps, the crime branch said adding that they had accessed details of his various bank accounts. The Crime branch also revealed that during the raids conducted, several incriminating pieces of evidence pertaining to the shooting of such films were recovered, and the films would often target people/models of low-income backgrounds.

