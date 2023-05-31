In Remembrance Of KK: 10 Unforgettable Songs By The Artists

Quick links:
As we commemorate the first anniversary of his passing, let's take a nostalgic journey through the timeless songs of KK, a beloved artist who has remained a constant presence on the playlists of 90s.
KK's timeless track Pyaar Ke Pal was originally released in 1999 as part of his debut solo album titled Pal. Even after all these years, the song continues to captivate audiences.
Released in 2006, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from the film Woh Lamhe holds a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. KK's soulful rendition of the song has garnered its own dedicated fanbase.
The film Rockford's iconic track Yaaron was released in 1999, becoming the ultimate anthem for friendship. Over the years, fans have embraced this song as their all-time favourite.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was also famous for KK's song Tadap Tadap Ke and his magical voice resonated with the characters of the film. This poignant track became immensely popular among the youth.
The melodious voice of KK captured everyone's heart with the release of Aankhon Mein Teri from the film Om Shanti Om. This enchanting song became a cherished part of everyone's life.
The combination of R. Madhavan and KK in the song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana was truly exceptional. Fans who listened to this track were swept off their feet and instantly fell in love with it
KK's rendition of Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in the film Gangster, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi, became an integral part of this generation's musical journey.
O Meri Jaan from the film Life In A Metro became an instant fan favorite when it was released. Even today, this song continues to evoke a sense of nostalgia among listeners.
Khuda Jaane featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the film Bachna Ae Haseeno struck a chord with audiences, evoking a yearning for the beautiful feeling of love.