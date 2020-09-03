In Sushant Case, CBI Gets Sensational Sandip Ssingh Lead; Name Appears In Accused's Chats

In a super-exclusive newsbreak, Republic Media Network sources have informed that the CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case will summon the late actor's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh.

Sources revealed that the investigating agency has got a sensational lead on Sandip Ssingh as he continues to remain underground from the time that questions were first raised on his role and actions. Sources say that Sandip Ssingh's name has emerged in an accused's chats and that the CBI has digital proof enough to summon him. It is also his signature on the ambulance register from June 14, sources added.

Sandip Ssingh under CBI scanner

Sandip Ssingh's active role in orchestrating the events immediately after the late actor's death had raised suspicions, especially after in an interview with Republic TV where he said that he had not met Sushant for over a year and yet was the first to land up after news of Sushant's demise.

Sandip was also seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14, though the family has confirmed that their presence together was only circumstantial and that they didn't know him. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh playing a leading role, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

Sandip Ssingh had maintained that he was at his home when he heard about Sushant's death on June 14 from Mahesh Shetty, though his statement was inadvertently contradicted by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who claimed that Ssingh was with him. On June 17, Sanjay Nirupam, via a tweet, had lauded Sandip Ssingh for 'arranging' the autopsy of Sushant. The autopsy 'arranged' by Sandip Ssingh turned out to have had numerous discrepancies.

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

We all must appreciate #Sandipssingh who stood by the family of #SushantSinghRajput like a rock in the most critical time.They were old friends.Sandip took all efforts to arrange his postmortem to funeral like a family member.

Hats off to him. pic.twitter.com/zqqqWcvAzy — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 17, 2020

READ | PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked; company confirms action taken to secure @narendramodi_in

Republic accesses call data records

Earlier, Republic Media network had accessed the call details of Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that four calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

READ | Showik in hot water: ED may grill Rhea's brother post drug admission; CBI summons Indrajit

Showik likely to be questioned by ED

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate later in the day, sources said. This development as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which started probing the drugs angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput case last week, has drawn links between Showik and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who has been arrested. The CBI agency is also likely to summon Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty for a third time on Thursday.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Family calls out 'negative, misinformation' campaign

READ | Sushant's Hollywood billboard to come down; sister slams 'paid PR reaching everywhere'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.