In Sushant Case, NCB Arrests Man Who Scored Drugs For Bollywood; Was In Touch With Kshitij

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made another arrest in connection with the ongoing probe into the links of Bollywood stars into drugs. A man named Jay Madhukar has been held for allegedly supplying drugs to Bollywood stars. He was also in touch with Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former executive producer and director associated with a top production house, who has been in NCB custody since a month.

NCB makes another arrest

Jay Madhukar is based in Mumbai’s Santacruz area. He was allegedly procuring drugs from Nigerians. The NCB officals are now likely to probe which all stars he was in touch with and whom he could be supplying the drugs.

The arrest deals with the case registered under 16/2020, with the other case being 15/2020 in the case.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad had been arrested by the NCB on September 26 after drugs like marijuana were found at his residence. As per sources, Kshitij gave unsatisfactory answers and even had claimed that he was ‘framed’ in the case, being ill-treated and being forced to give testimonies to implicate the stars. The officers had denied the claims and also expressed surprise over his influence with politicians.

The NCB on Wednesday had opposed his bail in the NDPS court, and his plea is now set to come up for hearing on Friday. The NCB asserted that he was a part of a drug procurement and distribution cartel and that he was seeking the dropping of 27A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the NDPS Act against him, in return for signing his statement.

The NCB investigation had started from the Sushant Singh Rajput case probe, where prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s aides came under the scanner. Rhea is now out on bail, while Showik and other alleged drug peddlers are still in custody.

The investigation also led to interrogation of Sushant’s former manager Jaya Saha, whose conversations with several top Bollywood stars emerged. On the basis of these conversations, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others were also interrogated.

