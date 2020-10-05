In Sushant Case, WhatsApp Chats Show AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta Questioning Cooper's Autopsy

The flip-flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was exposed in the Republic TV’s exclusive #SushantAIIMSTape. Amid his alleged recent claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had ‘committed suicide’ as per the report submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), his statement to Republic TV about the crime scene not being ‘forensically suitable for examination’ from August 22 raised eyebrows.

However, even from this massive U-turn, he had expressed his doubts about the panel of doctors from Cooper Hospital who had compiled the actor's post-mortem report in a conversation with Republic TV.

Dr Sudhir Gupta questioned Cooper Hospital

Dr Sudhir Gupta had questioned the credentials of the doctors who conducted the autopsy, the absence of a forensic specialist, the formation of a medical board, absence of Sushant’s nail clips, and asked why his viscera had been preserved in a conversation with Republic TV.

AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta raised 9 questions on Cooper Hospital's post-mortem report in WhatsApp chat from August 11:

The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted aoutpsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officers. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms Who constituted medical board? Why medical board? What was justification for medical board...by police? What police was apprehended? Where is nail clips of Susant? Why preserved viscera? Is viscera report consistent with medical observation?

#SushantAIIMSTape exposes Dr Gupta's statement

Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic panel at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that investigated the forensics in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at the request of the CBI, has done a shocking U-turn, Republic's investigation has revealed.

Amid his alleged quotes ruling out the murder angle and calling it a case of suicide going viral, Dr Gupta's conversation with Republic TV Editor, Special Projects, Prakash Singh on August 22, has exposed the biggest flip-flop in the case. The doctor had raised questions over the destruction of evidence at the crime scene, and stated that it was not ‘forensically suitable for examination with sanctity’ and that’s among the set of reason his purportedly 'conclusive' report raises eyebrows galore.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had spoken to Republic TV's Prakash Singh, on August 22, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation wrote to AIIMS to analyse the case.

In the conversation, Dr Sudhir Gupta had questioned the Mumbai Police over their hurry in conducting the post-mortem report.

“I will have a look at it and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?” he said.

He had also confirmed that the scene was not intact and forensically suitable for examination with sanctity to get credible evidence and expressed his surprise about it.

"Yes, crime scene. and you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated. Not forensically suitable for further examination for suitable forensic evidence," he had said.

To make a comparison, he pointed out that he had not given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar’s room for four years.

Dr Gupta said, "It was like destruction of evidence only. I had never given permission to open the room of Sunanda Pushkar for 4 years. After that, there had been a case of DK Ravi, IAS in Bangalore."

That was not all, he raised questions over Mumbai Police ‘assuming’ Sushant was dead and taking him directly to the mortuary, and not the emergency ward. "The situation demanded an emergency medical revival situation," he said. He had also sought to know why the time of death had not been mentioned by the Mumbai Police.

"He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...after that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed," Dr Gupta told Prakash Singh.

Surprisingly, there appears to have been no word from Dr Sudhir Gupta since his alleged '100%' conclusion via unofficial leaks.

