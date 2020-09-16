In Sushant-Disha Cases, Mumbai Builder With 'bhai' Link Likely To Be Grilled By CBI & NCB

In yet another massive development in the Disha Salian death case and its link to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Republic Media Network source has informed that a top builder in Mumbai with deep political links, seen with several political leaders and with Bollywood connections, will be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The source said the builder is close to a 'Bhai', whose whereabouts are not known yet but this builder was at the June 8 party which happened in Juhu, the day when Disha Salian died.

NCB and CBI to summon the builder

This builder will be called for interrogation in the next few days, the source said, adding he will also be examined in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The source said that the investigative agencies were not able to examine this builder because he was not available in the past few days. COVID-19 is not ruled out as a reason he was not summoned earlier, the source added. Republic Media Network sources had earlier said that the 'well-connected' people who were allegedly present at the party included 'a builder, politician, two actors as well as an actor's sibling'.

Meanwhile, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was sent back from DRDO guesthouse after one member of the CBI SIT tested positive for Coronavirus. "We just received the antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested and protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we've sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today," the NCB said in a statement.

CBI team to meet AIIMS body to assess forensic report

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted, said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior. In Disha's case as well, an allegation has been made regarding the autopsy, with BJP MLA Nitesh Rane citing that her fiance had planned a funeral on June 9, but then the autopsy claims to have been conducted on June 11. Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Nitesh Rane has insisted that Disha's fiance Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI and that he knows exactly what happened on June 8.

