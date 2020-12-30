In Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update, CBI Tells Dr Subramanian Swamy 'No Aspect Ruled Out'

Advocate and political analyst Ishkaran Singh Bhandari on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to share that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "officially replied" to Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation.

He further asserted, "Told all that Justice will be done." Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Subramanian Swamy said, "Matter is not closed as people are mourning on Twitter. Everything is open to challenge in court, I will not let this go. Lobbies who are behind the murder are very powerful, we should not lose hope."

The letter to Dr Subramanian Swamy states, "Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out. The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and fans on Tuesday held a protest outside CBI headquarters in the capital city of India seeking justice for his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14 became a national issue as CBI took over the case but many are unhappy with the pace of the investigation and are hoping the verdict comes soon.

In November, Dr Swamy shared the 'progress' of his letter, as Home Ministry instructed that details of CBI probe be given to him. He shared that the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the concerned department to submit the taken action report of the Central Bureau of Investigation probe to Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy, one of the prominent names to raise loopholes in the death of Sushant, had written to PM Modi, seeking a CBI investigation into the case, when the case was still being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The leader had first written before Sushant’s family had registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and others on July 25, and then wrote again on July 30, stating that it had become ‘more necessary’ after the FIR registered by the family.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had approached the Patna Police on July 25, and filed an FIR over the mysterious death on June 14, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of distancing the actor from the family, giving him an overdose of medicines, theft, taking control of his finances and more.

The Enforcement Directorate then probed the embezzlement allegations and questioned the accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation then took over the case from Mumbai Police, that had been investigating the case till then, on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 19.

The CBI is yet to come out with any major update in the case, except that no angle had been ruled out. The Narcotics Control Bureau was another agency that stepped in the case, arresting Rhea and other accused for their alleged involvement with drugs, but they have been granted bail now.

