In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Complaint Seeking Action In Investigation Lodged With NHRC

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are not giving up in the fight for ‘justice’ for the late actor. As his death completed a year on Monday, there were numerous triubute events held, not just in India, but even abroad, while many termed it as a 'black day' while seeking the 'truth' of his mysterious death. Some also seem to be taking steps hoping for breakthrough in the investigation of his death, as a law student from Mumbai recently showed.

Law student files complaint with NHRC in Sushant case

A law student named Ashish Rai from Mumbai, in his complaint with the NHRC, sought action to ensure suo-moto cognizance for a fair investigation in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant. He also wrote that Sushant ‘was given drugs by his close friends’ without the knowledge of his family.

Rai claimed that SSR was ‘mentally tortured’ by ‘Bollywood nepotism activity’, and claimed the industry acted against humanity by discriminating against him. The youngster claimed that it all caused him ‘mental harassment’ and termed it as the ‘main reason for the unnatural death'’

The complaint was shared on Instagram by the Chhichhore star's family friend Smita Parikh.

In his petition, he sought that the NHRC 'launch invstigating teams' into the matter, and also urged the upholding of rights for Bollywood actors like right to equality, among others.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. The CBI that is investigating the case, clarified that they had not not closed the case and probe was on all angles.

