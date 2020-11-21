In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, ED Sends Letter Rogatory To Hungary On Rs 17 Cr Transaction

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into an alleged Rs 17 crore transaction. The investigating agency has sent a Letter Rogatory to the Hungary government seeking help in investigating the details of the alleged suspicious missing payment. The alleged transaction is with regards to the late actor’s remuneration for the 2017 film Raabta.

READ: In Sushant Case, ED Searches 'Raabta'-maker Dinesh Vijan's Home; Payment To SSR Under Lens

ED sends Letter Rogatory to Hungary

As per sources, ED has sent the Letter Rogatory to Hungary, which in other words, is an overseas judicial request sent to the concerned government through diplomatic channels over investigation to be carried out overseas. The agency has sought cooperation and help, seeking access to the bank accounts involved in the transaction.

The investigation is related to Sushant’s trasactions for the film Raabta, and the ED was not satisfied with the answers given by the producer.

READ:Siddharth Gupta Says, 'Sushant Singh Didn't Like Being Alone', Calls Him A 'maverick'

Producer Dinesh Vijan, who was also the director of the film, had previously come under the lens of the ED with regards to the case. The agency had carried out searches at his residence on October 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

The ED is probing the financial angle of the First Information Report registered by Sushant’s family against Rhea Chakraborty and others, in which they have alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred to an unrelated account, among other accusations.

The agency had previously questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, his manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CAs, among others.

This is apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. The CBI had also questioned most of the abovementioned names, though it has not given any major update apart from not ruling out any angle.

The Narcotics Contol Bureau was the other agency that joined the case, arresting Rhea, her brother Showik and others for alleged links with a drug cartel. Out of them, Rhea has been granted bail, while Showik is still in the jail.

READ:Sushant's Sister Meetu 'touched' By Special Gestures By Fans On Diwali, Tweets Message

READ:Shekhar Suman Asks, 'would They Say Sorry To Me' Over Allegations On Him Over Sushant Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.