In Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case, Court Rejects Deepika's Ex-manager Karishma's ABA Plea

On Thursday, August 5, the Mumbai special court rejected the pre-arrest bail of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case that is linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reported PTI. Fearing arrest in a drug-related probe into the death of SSR, Prakash had filed a plea for anticipatory bail before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in the month of October 2020. However, at the request of her lawyer, Abaad Ponda, the court has granted a stay on its own order till August 25, 2021.

Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash's bail plea rejected

After hearing extensive submissions by both defence and the prosecution, Special Judge VV Widwans has rejected her plea for anticipatory bail. However, Ponda has sought this time so that Prakash could file an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the lower court order. She will have to keep appearing before the NCB investigating officer once a week until then.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande has told the court that Prakash "had been misusing the liberty granted in interim relief. She did not attend the court summons." The argument was denied by the defence.

Deepika Padukone's former manager had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Prakash had been granted interim relief from arrest until now by the court. Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, NCB officials started investigating Bollywood celebrities where many drug suppliers and drug users were questioned and taken into custody.

The NCB had raided Karishma Prakash's residence and found 1.8 gms of Hashish and CBD oil. NCB reported, the alleged drug supplier Karamjeet Singh and carrier Sanket Patel had provided hashish drugs several times to the ex-manager. Several digital transactions between them and some cash dealings were reported by the investigating officials. However, Prakash had said that she had purchased 50 gm of tobacco that worth over Rs 3,000. She claimed that she did not know anything about it and was never consuming drugs. NCB officials felt that she never revealed whom she was giving drugs to.

The drug nexus in the Bollywood industry came to light after NCB found evidence against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs while investigating Rajput's death case. The CBI is separately probing his death case. The central probe agency has arrested 20 people so far as a part of its investigation into the drug case including Rhea Chakraborty, who was put behind bars at Byculla jail. On October 7, 2020, she was granted bail after a month stay.

