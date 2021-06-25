In Sushant's Father KK Singh's Plea On 'Nyay' Movie, Delhi HC Issues Notice To Makers

The Delhi High Court issues notices to the makers of the movie Nyay: The Justice, allegedly based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, after the late actor’s father challenging a single-bench order seeking restraining of content based on him. A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh of the HC sought responses from the film's director Dilip Gulati and producers Sarla Saraogi and Rahul Sharma and others. However, the court refused to pass any order on the plea of SSR’s father KK Singh who sought the restraining of the usage of his son’s name or likeness in movies or other ventures.

Arguments in Delhi HC on Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's plea

The court noted Senior advocate Chander Lal’s submission that Nyay: The Justice had hit an Over-the-Top platform named Lapalap original on June 11, as it was announced before.

Senior Harish Salve, who represented KK Singh, however, argued, “This is some obscure platform and only god knows what kind of website is this”.

Salve stated that the movie was damaging the reputation of the actor and going to infringe upon the right to privacy and the right to a fair trial in his death, which took place under mysterious circumstances on June 14 last year. He argued that the life story of Sushant has been exploited by the makers.

“The film is trying to portray his life. What exactly happened to him is still under investigation. You cannot jump the gun,” Salve said.

The high court had earlier sought to know whether ''Nyay: The Justice'', purportedly based on Rajput''s life, has been released as scheduled on June 11 after both the director of the film and the actor''s father gave contradictory statements on the aspect.

The single judge had on June 10, refused to stay the release of several movies, including ''Nyay: The Justice'', saying these films are neither portrayed as biopic nor factual narration of what transpired in his life.

(With PTI inputs)

