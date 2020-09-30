Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Looks Adorable In A 'Birthday Blues' Boomerang, Fans Say 'such A Cutie'

Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to upload a cute boomerang video of her and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The throwback video showcased Inaaya playing with her blue dress. Take a look at the boomerang and see what fans had to say about the video.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday boomerang

In the video uploaded by Soha Ali Khan, fans can spot Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting on a table. Inaaya has the frill of her frock wrapped around her head and is seen playing with it. Fans can spot an adorable look on Inaaya's face and notice that she is outdoors. The post also a sweet and simple caption. The caption read - 'Birthday Blues' (sic).

Many fans and admirers of Soha commented on the post. Many fans mentioned that Inaaya looked adorable and also wished her on her birthday. One fan wrote - 'Most beautiful eyes' while another commented 'what a cutie pie'. Take a look at the comments on Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday post:

Pic Credit: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday photo

Soha had also uploaded a post earlier on Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday. In the post, fans could spot Soha, Inaaya and Kunal with a toy ice cream in their hand. Soha Ali Khan sported light make-up on her face and bold eyeliner. She also sported a graceful smile for the camera. Inaaya seemed distracted but looked adorable in her blue dress. Kunal also smiled in the picture and was seen sporting a hat and white t-shirt. Soha mentioned in her post that Inaaya had turned 3 years old and tagged her husband Kunal. Many fans and admirers of both the actors liked the post and wished Inaaya on her birthday. Take a look at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday photo:

In the previous post, fans could spot Inaaya with her father. The post was captioned - 'A much awaited reunion' (sic) and showcased a lovely moment between Inaaya and Kunal. Take a look at her post:

In another post that Soha uploaded on her Instagram, fans could spot the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The post was uploaded on the occasion of Kareena's birthday. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

