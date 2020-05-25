Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Wishes Kunal Kemmu, Writes "Best Papa Ever Hands Down"

Actor Kunal Kemmu, born on May 25, celebrates his 37th birthday this year. Kemmu received the best birthday gift ever from his baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal and wife Soha Ali Khan both took to their social media stories to share the picture. In the picture, Inaaya is seen holding a huge balloon above her head while the actor is giving her an excited smile as he holds the card she gave to him.

Baby Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday wishes for father Kunal Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu made an adorable birthday card for Kunal Kemmu and framed it with the help of Soha Ali Khan. The card made by Inaaya says, "Best Pata Ever Hands Down" and has her little handprints on it. The beautiful moment when the father-daughter duo exchanged these gifts was captured by Soha and she wrote, "best gift" across the picture.

Wife Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media to wish the actor for his birthday. She shared a morning picture of Kemmu still in bed and is barely awake in the picture. She used a Happy Birthday sticker to wish him. She later shared a picture of the three sitting in their living room with birthday caps on. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with â¤ï¸". [sic]

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film was recently released on Netflix and has been receiving praise on a global level. The film is a thriller that revolves around Advait who visits Goa and falls in love with a girl named Sara. The film runs on parallel timelines and years later, Advait is seen on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael chasing him through it.

The actor is set to make a comeback with her the second season of his popular web series Abhay. Reprising the same role for Abhay 2 as well, the teaser starts with Kunal Kemmu's narration. He starts by asserting that the game has now changed and the stakes are higher than ever. The actor dwells about finding devils with human disguise.

He talks about how they can go to any extent to suffice their criminal desires. He reveals how every case brings a different kind of darkness with it and adds that there is someone who wants to fight it. Kunal Kemmu reveals that even if every step in the game is of the criminal, the victory will still be Abhay's.

