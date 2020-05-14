Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Can't Stand Anyone Having A Bite Of Her Cupcake; Watch Adorable Video

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's pictures and videos are undoubtedly a sight to behold. The adorable daughter of the celebrity couple enjoys a massive fandom just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan on social media and otherwise. Recently, father Kemmu took to Instagram to share a photograph of a frowning Inaaya, with fans obsessing over the highly relatable caption of the post, topped off with an adorable expression by the toddler.

Also Read | Taimur Ali Khan To Inaaya Kemmu; Here's What Star Kids Are Up To Amid Lockdown

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can't stand anyone having a bite from her cupcake

Just like her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also tops the priority list of the paparazzi with her captivating cuteness. Whenever either of her parents posts her photographs or videos on their social media handles, they soon start making rounds on the internet having her admirers swooning over the cutesy posts.

Recently, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to shared a hilarious post wherein Inaaya is seen giving an annoyed look to the camera. However, what made the fans go "aww" was the highly relatable caption which read, "When you find someone taking a bite of your cupcake". Check out the post below:

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Shares His Concern For Daughter Inaaya Amid Self-quarantine Period

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Show How To 'raise A Happy Child' With Inaaya

In other news, Inaaya's mother, Soha Ali Khan recently urged her fans on Twitter to support her with her initiative of providing 50,000 immigrant workers with ration amid the lockdown. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it has become extremely difficult for the daily wage earners to thrive as the entire country has come to a standstill. Therefore, Soha has stepped forward to help the needy with their basic necessities. Check out her tweet below:

Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donatehttps://t.co/rJdjRiVEJg — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 2, 2020

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Is All Ears To Daughter Inaaya Naumi’s ‘fun’ Stories Amid Lockdown

(Image credit: Kunal Kemmu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.