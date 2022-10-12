'Indebted': Abhishek Bachchan Thanks Dad Amitabh's Fans For Making His 80th Bday Special

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old on October 11, 2022, and his birthday celebrations were no less than a festival for his fans. The actor's iconic films were screened during a four-day film festival named 'Bachchan: Back To The Beginning.' As Abhishek Bachchan also attended a special screening of Don along with his sister Shweta, he penned a note of gratitude for Big B's fans and EF (extended family) for showering him with love.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Dasvi star reshared a video montage, originally posted by a fan page, in which he was seen meeting his father's fans and watching his movie with them. In the clip, Abhishek and Shweta also cut a cake on their father's behalf and shared smiles with his fans. Sharing the clip, the actor penned a sweet note for his fans and thanked them for their gesture.

He wrote, "This was such an amazing experience. Dad's EF organised a special show of Don and so many of the EF flew in from all over the country and the world to celebrate their favourite. It was such an honour to witness their love and dedication for him. Thank you to all the EF for making the last few days so special for my father. I am indebted."

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

During the birthday special episode of KBC 14, Abhishek Bachchan surprised his father on the sets of the show. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he could be seen prepping for the surprise. In the caption, the actor wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!

It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace." He continued, "My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father."

Image: Instagram/@bachchan