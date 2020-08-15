Independence Day 2020: From 'Raazi' To 'Gunjan Saxena', Patriotic Movies & Their Locations

Independence Day 2020 is finally here, the day when Indians can remember and celebrate the freedom struggle and the independence of the country from foreign rule. Independence day also makes every citizen feel extremely patriotic and what better day than today to watch movies that will inspire the sentiment even more. Patriotic Bollywood movies have featured some popular destinations. Here is a look at a few popular shooting locations in India that featured in famous patriotic movies.

Popular shooting locations in India

Raazi - Kashmir

Raazi is a 2018 movie that featured actor Alia Bhaat in the role of Sehmat Khan. Alia's character Sehmat was the one who turned into a spy and sent to Pakistan. The movie was very well received by the audiences and critics. The start of the movie was shot in Kashmir and featured the beautiful locations of the iconic valleys. Fans can also spot some lovely Kashmiri people in the movie. Kashmir is one of the most popular shooting locations in India. On Independence Day 2020, this movie could be on the watchlist of people.

Swades - Wai, Maharashtra

Another iconic movie perfect for Independence Day 2020 is Swades. The plot of the movie revolved around a man who leaves his job in NASA and comes back to India. More than half of the movie was shot in Maharashtra. In many scenes, fans can see the foothills of Mahabaleshwar and the banks of Krishna river. The dam of Krishna river, which is called Dhom Dam, is also shown in the film.

Rang De Basanti - Jaipur

Every fan remembers the iconic Aamir Khan film Range De Basanti. The film featured the fight of the youth to gain back their freedom and also features a parallel between India now and India then. The famous song Khalbali was shot in Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur. Some parts of the movie were shot in Aravalli Hills. Another good movie to put on your Independence day 2020 watch list.

Airlift - Bhuj, Gujarat

A wonderful Independence Day 2020 watch, Airlift featured Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. The plot of the movie revolved around the rescue of Indian people from Kuwait while the country was being invaded by Sadam Hussain. A major portion of the movie was shot in Bhuj, Gujarat. This is because it was easy to replicate Kuwait at that moment in history in the desert town of Bhuj.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Lucknow

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a new movie that features Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal role of 'The Kargil Girl'. The movie has already released and has gained positive remarks. A major chunk of the movie was shot in Lucknow. Gunjan Saxena is from Lucknow and the Nawabi city was a picturesque backdrop for the movie as well, many fans mentioned.

Promo Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt and Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

